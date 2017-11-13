ESPN's SportsCenter is coming to Snapchat

Snapchat its getting its first daily sports show, courtesy of SportsCenter.

SportsCenter on Snapchat will be a three to five-minute version of ESPN's flagship program, the companies said on Monday. The debut episode, which posts at 5 p.m. Monday, will be hosted by Katie Nolan. Other future hosts will include Elle Duncan, Cassidy Hubbarth, Jason Fitz and Cy Amundson. New episodes will debut twice a day on weekdays at 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., and 5 a.m. on weekends.

The new show comes as ESPN attempts to attract a digital audience moving away from cable. Disney recently announced plants to create a standalone digital ESPN service next year. Sources close to the situation also told CNBC the company plans to layoff 100 staffers after Thanksgiving, with many tied to the SportsCenter TV show.

"There's a huge opportunity to reimagine SportsCenter for this new medium -- and we're thrilled about the team and talent ESPN has assembled to do it," Snap head of original content Sean Mills said in a release.

At the same time Snap is trying to bounce back from a disastrous earnings report last week, and a general souring of sentiment from Wall Street. The company introduced shows on its Discovery feature about one year ago. About three-quarters of viewership are between the ages of 13 to 24, according to Snap. It's most popular show — E!'s The Rundown — averages about 8 million viewers an episode.