Airbus has turned its fortunes around at the Dubai Airshow with a mammoth order of 430 jets worth a total $49.5 billion.

Veteran airline investor Bill Franke of Indigo Partners signed the preliminary order on Wednesday morning to buy 430 planes, comprising of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos.

The deal includes aircraft for Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, Jetsmart and Mexico's Volaris. Indigo has stakes in all ‎four airlines.

"We've done a little research and we don't ‎think there's been a larger order ever," Franke said at the press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.