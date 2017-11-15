    ×

    Dubai Airshow

    US private equity firm places near $50 billion jet order with Airbus, one of the biggest aviation deals in history

    • Airbus has turned its fortunes around at the Dubai Airshow with a mammoth order of 430 jets worth a total $49.5 billion
    • Veteran airline investor Bill Franke of Indigo Partners signed the preliminary order on Wednesday morning to buy 430 planes, comprising of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos
    • The deal includes aircraft for Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, Jetsmart and Mexico's Volaris. Indigo has stakes in all ‎four airlines
    File photo: A Frontier Airlines jet
    Hyoung Chang | The Denver Post | Getty Images
    File photo: A Frontier Airlines jet

    Airbus has turned its fortunes around at the Dubai Airshow with a mammoth order of 430 jets worth a total $49.5 billion.

    Veteran airline investor Bill Franke of Indigo Partners signed the preliminary order on Wednesday morning to buy 430 planes, comprising of 273 A320neos and 157 A321neos.

    The deal includes aircraft for Wizz Air, Frontier Airlines, Jetsmart and Mexico's Volaris. Indigo has stakes in all ‎four airlines.

    "We've done a little research and we don't ‎think there's been a larger order ever," Franke said at the press conference in Dubai on Wednesday.

    Bill Franke, Managing Partner of Indigo Partners (L) and John Leahy, Airbus Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft (R)
    CNBC's David Reid

    While the list price of the aircraft is $49.5 billion, Airbus confirmed that "regretfully" the private equity firm did not pay that price, with the final cost not being revealed.

    Nonetheless, the deal puts an emphatic full stop on the career of Airbus sales chief John Leahy who is set to retire after more than 20 years as the firm's marketing boss.

    Airbus had been trailing rival Boeing this year in terms of new jet orders but this huge order puts the European planemaker firmly back on the front foot.

    John Leahy said in a statement that an order for 430 aircraft is "remarkable."

    "But it's particularly gratifying to all of us at Airbus when it comes from a group of airline professionals who know our products as well as the folks at Indigo Partners do. We are proud to augment their airline fleets," he said.

    The aircraft in the spotlight at the 2017 Dubai Airshow

    Getty Images | Karim Sahib | AFP




    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    @AIRLFDC17Z
    ---