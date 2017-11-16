US stocks poised to rebound, bucking the November pause

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson told CNBC this morning that he wants to fix the GOP tax bill so he can change his 'no' vote to a 'yes.' On Wednesday, he became the first Republican to voice opposition to the measure in its current form. (CNBC)



Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and John McCain of Arizona also voiced concerns, but refused to say whether they would ultimately vote for the bill. (NY Times)



* The GOP tax plan is deeply unpopular, according to the latest polling (CNBC)



Billionaire businessman and potential presidential candidate Mark Cuban says that a cut in the corporate tax rate would have little to no effect on his investment decisions. Economists who joined Cuban also disputed the traditional conservative argument behind tax cuts. (Reuters)

Elon Musk is set to pitch an electric semitrailer truck tonight, at a time when Tesla (TSLA) grinds through what the billionaire entrepreneur calls "production hell" with the company's cheaper Model 3 sedan that's aimed at more mass-market drivers. (WSJ)

Procter & Gamble's (PG) proxy fight with investor Nelson Peltz re-emerged as a recount showed Peltz had won by 43,000 votes out of 2.6 billion, but the consumer products giant has not yet conceded and said those results are still subject to review and a possible challenge. (CNBC)

Mattel (MAT) has reportedly rejected Hasbro's (HAS) latest takeover approach. Mattel is said to have told its rival toymaker that its bid undervalues the company and also does not take into account possible antitrust issues with regulators. (Reuters)

Time (TIME) is in talks to sell itself to Meredith Corp. (MDP), according to multiple reports, with several banks and the billionaire Koch brothers set to lend financial support to Meredith for its pursuit of its rival magazine publisher. (NY Times)

The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics (INSY) was expected to plead not guilty in federal court in Boston today to charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a powerful opioid pain medication. (Reuters)

GOP leaders are apparently exploring dramatic options to salvage the Alabama Senate seat after polls show Republican nominee Roy Moore's prospects fading amid sexual misconduct allegations and denouncements from top party leaders. (Politico)



* Four more women make allegations against Roy Moore (CNBC)

* Ivanka Trump: 'There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children' (AP)

In a letter shared with the league's owners, the NFL has reportedly accused Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of trying to sabotage its contract negotiations with commissioner Roger Goodell. The topic of trying to remove Jones has been apparently discussed by some owners. (WSJ)

A North Korean soldier who staged a dramatic escape to South Korea may potentially have useful insights about dictator Kim Jong Un's administration. Footage of the defector's bold escape is expected to be revealed later today. (CNBC)



* Two months without a North Korean missile test: Cause for hope? (USA Today)

Twitter (TWTR) has revoked the verified status of white supremacists on its platform after changing the rules around who gets a blue badge. It said problems around verification worsened when it allowed the public to submit requests for accounts to be verified. (CNBC)

A Leonardo da Vinci painting has sold for more than $450 million on Wednesday, according to auction house Christie's, which said that it topped a world record for any work of art sold at an auction. (CNBC)