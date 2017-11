A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Monday's mild rally. This will be one of the last days of key earnings reports for the quarter.

-Lowe's just reported better than expected profits and sales.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-The Justice Department is suing to block the AT&T/Time Warner merger. AT&T says it will fight back in court.