Google might pull Nest back into its hardware team as connected home rivalry with Amazon heats up

Alphabet is is thinking about bringing Nest Labs — maker of the Nest smart thermostat and other home products — back under its Google hardware umbrella, The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday.



Nest is currently owned by Alphabet but is operated under Alphabet's "Other Bets" product category instead of directly under Google. The company is best known for its line of smart thermostats, but also sells connected cameras, a smoke alarm and a CO2 detector.

While Nest was relatively quiet in recent years, it launched several new products in 2017, including new Nest IQ models of its connected cameras, a more affordable Nest Thermostat E and the Nest Guard home security system.