Unless and until Congress finalizes the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, financial advisors warn, be cautious about making big moves to sway your tax bill.

Senate Republicans said Friday they are confident they have the support needed to pass their tax bill. Should that happen, the Senate and House will need to reconcile the differences in their bills before presenting President Trump with a final version.

Financial advisors tell CNBC that uncertainty around what might or might not make it into that ultimate bill means that consumers should tread carefully. You don't want to do something that would be financially damaging if a particular change doesn't go through, said Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and founder of Safran Wealth Advisors in New York.