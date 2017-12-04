How to give the most this holiday season 1 Hour Ago | 01:41

Year-end tax moves may be even more vital this year — before tax breaks and other provisions change under the pending Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Senate Republicans pushed the latest version of their tax plan through early on Saturday. Senate and House lawmakers will now work to come up with one version of the bill, though they still have some differences to resolve.

There are some moves that individuals may want to consider making before the end of the year based on the revisions that are being considered. But experts warn that any moves should be made with the latest Washington happenings in mind.

"Make sure you're paying attention to what the latest versions of the bills are," said Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at Baird Private Wealth Management.

Here are six areas where year-end tax moves are worth a harder look this year: