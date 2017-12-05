What's eating at workers' financial satisfaction

US employees report lower financial well-being than two years ago, survey finds 1 Hour Ago | 01:23

Americans aren't happy — and their bank accounts reveal why.

Just a little more than a third of U.S. workers (35 percent) are satisfied with their financial situation, according to a new report from Willis Towers Watson, a global advisory firm. That's down from 48 percent who expressed satisfaction in 2015 — and a reversal of a steady climb in satisfaction rates since 2009.

The company polled 4,983 U.S. workers in July and August as part of a larger survey of 30,000 private-sector employees in 22 countries.

One-third of workers also said their current financial concerns are negatively affecting their lives.

"Some of it has to do with what employees are dealing with," said Vincent Antonelli, a senior consultant at Willis Towers Watson.