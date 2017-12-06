The holiday boost in e-commerce isn't the only factor behind the increase of package theft, said Jamie Siminoff, inventor and founder of Ring.
"You also have this opioid crisis that's happening, that's driving people to get small amounts of money out of desperation," he said.
The White House has declared the opioid epidemic a national public health emergency. Some of the communities hit hardest by this fatal outbreak are in rural America — in 2015, the overdose death rate for rural areas surpassed that of urban or suburban areas.
And the neighborhoods that most frequently face porch pirates? Also rural, according to an October study by Blink. The video security company found that residents in North Dakota, Vermont and Alaska were most likely to fall victim.
"If a package is sitting there by itself in a rural area, there's not as many people around to see it," said David Laubner, Blink's head of digital marketing and e-commerce.