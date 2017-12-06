How to protect your parcels from 'porch pirates': Expert 7:17 AM ET Fri, 25 Nov 2016 | 02:29

You're not the only person eagerly anticipating the arrival of your online shopping haul this holiday season.

Nearly 1 in 5 U.S. homeowners has been a victim of package theft in the last year, according to a recent survey by Ring, a home security firm. Ring surveyed 1,000 adults in October and November.

Package theft is even more prevalent during "the most wonderful time of the year," the company found — in large part, because there are more packages up for grabs.