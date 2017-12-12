Stock futures higher as Fed two-day policy meeting begins

Alabama voters were headed to the polls this morning in a hard-fought Senate race in which President Donald Trump has endorsed fellow GOP Roy Moore, whose campaign has been clouded by allegations of sexual misconduct toward teenagers. (Reuters)



* Kayla Moore: "One of our attorneys is a Jew" (Washington Post)

* Bannon took apparent shot at Ivanka Trump during Moore event (CNBC)

* Moore: "If you don't believe in my character, don't vote for me." (The Hill)

Following an attempted terror attack in New York City yesterday, which injured at least three people, President Trump pushed for immigration restrictions. Trump promoted his travel ban and calls on Congress to end so-called chain migration. (CNBC)



* Subway bomber wounds self, three victims in New York (Reuters)

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators are reportedly asking White House officials to walk them through 18 days early in the Trump presidency in a sign that they are probing possible obstruction of justice by the president. (NBC News)



* Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign over sexual misconduct accusations (CNBC)

The Treasury Department released an analysis of the GOP tax plan that is only a page long. The analysis said that the plan would raise $1.8 trillion over the next decade. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin claimed that the department was working on a detailed analysis. (CNBC)



* U.S. Treasury tax study slammed as 'fake math' by Democrats (Reuters)

Pending an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault, the NFL Network has suspended analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor. The allegations were made by a former NFL Network employee. (NY Times)

Southern California's wildfires, the fifth largest blaze in state history, persisted this morning and were threatening thousands of homes as it churned through coastal mountains amid persistently dangerous weather conditions. (AP)

Young adults who use electronic cigarettes are more than four times as likely to begin using regular cigarettes as their nonvaping peers, a new study has found. The research came as e-cigs are being touted as a less harmful habit than tobacco cigarettes. (CNBC)

E-commerce giant Amazon (AMZN) expanded its cloud footprint in China today in one of the fastest-growing but most competitive markets in the world. It partnered with Ningxia Western Cloud Data Technology Co (NWCD) to open its second Amazon Web Services. (CNBC)

The chairman of the SEC has warned investors of the dangers of putting their money into cryptocurrencies. He said trading and public offerings in the emerging asset class may be in violation of federal securities law. (Reuters)