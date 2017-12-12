TD Ameritrade strategist says lock profits in stocks and buy these sectors in 2018

Figure out your tax obligations on US equity gains: strategist 7:49 PM ET Mon, 11 Dec 2017 | 02:43

Investors should pocket gains after a strong rally in major stock markets and scout bargains in the energy and technology sectors next year, a senior strategist at TD Ameritrade said Tuesday.

Equity markets have had an ebullient 2017 with the S&P 500 rising 18.8 percent so far this year and the Nasdaq clocking a 27.7 percent gain.

"This has been a tremendous rally, and if you're overweight in certain sectors such as technology, your portfolio might be a little bit out of whack as to what your goals are," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist and managing director of TD Ameritrade, which manages $1.16 trillion-worth of assets for its global clients.

"Bulls and bears make money and pigs get slaughtered, so taking a little money off the table might not be the worst thing in the world to do," he added.

"Put a little money in your pocket and lower the basis for the rest of your investments."