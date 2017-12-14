Stocks set to move higher as Disney-Fox deal dominates

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after Wednesday's sell-off that took the Dow and Nasdaq off their best levels of the session and pushed the S&P 500 to a lower close. The Dow did manage to post another record closing high with its fifth straight gain. (CNBC)

Walt Disney (DIS) has agreed to acquire many parts of 21st Century Fox in a deal worth more than $52 billion in stock. The transaction gives Disney a wide range of assets including Nat Geo, Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, Fox's movie studios, stakes in Sky and Hulu, and regional sports networks. (CNBC)

It's a busy day for economic numbers, with three different reports to at 8:30 a.m. ET, including weekly initial jobless claims, November retail sales, and November import and export prices. (CNBC)

The Fed hiked interest rates for the third time in 2017 following its December meeting. Central bankers forecast three more rate increases in 2018. The Fed has raised rates two other times since 2006, once in December 2016 and the other time in December 2016. (CNBC)



At her post-meeting news conference, Fed Chair Janet Yellen gave guarded commentary about crytocurrenices, which some say is one of the biggest financial bubbles of all time. Yellen said at bitcoin is "not a stable source of value" and is "a highly speculative asset." (CNBC)



* Yellen says high stock market value does not mean it's overvalued (CNBC)

There are signs that the rise in U.S. crude oil supply will likely continue into 2018, the IEA says, and upset rivals who are cutting back. Preliminary weekly data suggests that U.S. production increased further into early December. (CNBC)