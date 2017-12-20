Asian stocks look set for soggy start after US tax bill passes; Bank of Japan ahead

U.S. stocks closed mostly flat after a comprehensive tax bill was passed stateside ahead of Asia's Thursday trading day. Meanwhile, investors in Asia awaited the Bank of Japan's monetary policy decision later in the day for clues on future policy.

Stateside, House Republicans voted for a second time to pass a tax plan on Wednesday, after their first vote on the bill ran into a procedural snag. The Senate had approved the bill in the early hours of Wednesday.

The bill now goes to President Donald Trump's desk to be signed into law, although the exact timing of that ceremony is unclear. Trump on Wednesday said cutting corporate taxes was "probably the biggest factor" of the legislation and that it was "above all else a jobs bill."

Among the sweeping changes included in the tax plan are provisions that would reduce the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and temporarily trim the tax burden on most individuals.