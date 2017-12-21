Make these 5 moves now before new tax law kicks in

The final tax reform bill still calls for seven tax brackets, but there are changes to the rates are well as the income levels associated with each bracket.
Taxpayers may find themselves in a lower bracket come next year. For example, a married couple with a combined income of $80,000 will be in a 22 percent tax bracket next year, compared with 25 percent (the 2018 bracket under current tax law, indexed for inflation).
Find your new tax brackets under the final GOP tax plan.
If you can control your income, particularly if you have commission-based earnings orare self-employed, it may pay to deferthose earnings to 2018. The same goes for business owners, who also may have a lower impact on their business income next year, Steffen said.
"At multiple levels, the tax rate is going to fall," he said. "If you can, maybe defer income into next year."
On the other hand, if you are expecting to make more income and land in a higher tax bracket starting in 2018, accelerate your pay for this year. Ask for payments for work done in 2017 to be paid by Dec. 31.
–CNBC's Personal Finance team contributed to this report.