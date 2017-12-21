Make these 5 moves now before new tax law kicks in

"There is some level of simplification. But the downside is that there are certain things you are not going to be able to do anymore."

(Under the new legislation, an individual would need total itemized deductions to exceed $12,000, the tax bill's new standard deduction for individual taxpayers, up from the current $6,350. Married couples would need itemized deductions exceeding the new standard deduction of $24,000, up from a current $12,700.)

For taxpayers taking the standard deduction, "there is some level of simplification," said Tim Steffen, director of advanced planning at Baird Private Wealth Management. "But the downside is that there are certain things you are not going to be able to do anymore."

To that end, here are five tax strategies to consider now, for the final days of 2017: