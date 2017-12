When you are trying to get your way at the office, you may think you want to hear "you're right" from whoever you are speaking with. You may see it is a sign you are winning your argument.

But you don't. And it isn't. That's according to former FBI negotiator Chris Voss.

Instead, you should hope to hear, "that's right."

The difference between hearing "you're right" versus "that's right" is only one word, but the meaning and impact for your negotiations are very different, says Voss.