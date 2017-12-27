In either year, you won't walk away with the full amount. Lottery site USAMega.com estimates the federal tax withholding on the $191 million Mega Millions lump sum would be $47.75 million, and state taxes could knock out up to another $16.85 million (with New York the worst offender). For the Powerball, those tax tallies for the $210.4 million cash prize would be $52.6 million and up to $18.6 million, respectively.
Under current tax rules, a jackpot winner could expect to fall in the top bracket of 39.6 percent. They would also pay top rates for state and local income taxes, which, depending on where they live, could knock out up to another roughly 15 percent. But those state and local taxes are deductible on your federal return if you itemize, reducing your taxable income by an amount roughly equivalent to 39.6 percent of those state and local taxes paid.
Under the new tax legislation's brackets, a winner with that kind of nine-figure income in 2018 would still end up in the top bracket, but with a slightly lower rate of 37 percent.
The kicker: State and local income taxes paid would be capped at $10,000 as an itemized deduction. The loss of that deduction whittles a few million more off your take-home. (The luckiest winners will still be in those states that participate in that multistate lottery but do not have an income tax, or specifically do not tax lottery prizes.)