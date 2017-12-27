For only the second time ever, U.S. lottery players have two opportunities to try for jackpots exceeding $300 million.

The Powerball jackpot is $337 million, and the Mega Millions, $306 million. Both games had their most recent jackpot wins in late October.

(Although large, neither is a record-setting amount: For either to land in the top 10 of U.S. jackpots, they would have to surpass the $448.4 million Powerball shared by two winners in August 2013.)

There are three drawings left in 2017 — two for Powerball and one for Mega Millions. The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.