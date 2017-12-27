    ×

    Personal Finance

    Would-be millionaires now have two chances at jackpots of more than $300 million

    • The Powerball jackpot is currently $337 million; the Mega Millions is $309 million.
    • This is the second time U.S. lottery players have a choice of jackpots topping $300 million.
    • Depending on whether a winner claims the prize in late 2017 or early 2018, different tax rules apply.
    Powerball
    For only the second time ever, U.S. lottery players have two opportunities to try for jackpots exceeding $300 million.

    The Powerball jackpot is $337 million, and the Mega Millions, $306 million. Both games had their most recent jackpot wins in late October.

    (Although large, neither is a record-setting amount: For either to land in the top 10 of U.S. jackpots, they would have to surpass the $448.4 million Powerball shared by two winners in August 2013.)

    There are three drawings left in 2017 — two for Powerball and one for Mega Millions. The next Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET on Friday.

    "The rule of thumb is that you walk away with about a third of [the jackpot]." -Susan Bradley, Sudden Money Institute

    The first time both games simultaneously had jackpots topping $300 million was in early August. The Mega Millions was the first to pay out, with Patricia Busking of Illinois taking home $393 million in mid-August.

    The Powerball climbed to $758.7 million before Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts won in late August. That jackpot was the second largest in the game's history and the second largest in U.S. lottery history. It was also the largest prize ever awarded to a single ticket.

    If you're lucky enough to win in late 2017, getting good tax advice may be even more important. (That's not something every would-be millionaire plans to do, according to the chart below.) When you claim the prize (in the last days of 2017, or early 2018) dictates what set of tax rules apply.

    How investors would handle a multi-million-dollar lottery win

    Take the lump sum 74.8% Take the annuity 25.2%
    Claim the ticket immediately 43.4% Wait to come forward 56.6%
    Consult a lawyer/accountant/financial advisor before claiming 80.1% Claim the ticket with no outside help 19.9%
    Remain anonymous 90.7% Step into the spotlight 9.3%
    Quit my job immediately 48.1% Keep working 51.9%
    Hire a financial advisor 63.6% Manage it myself 36.2%
    SOURCE: TD Ameritrade

    In either year, you won't walk away with the full amount. Lottery site USAMega.com estimates the federal tax withholding on the $191 million Mega Millions lump sum would be $47.75 million, and state taxes could knock out up to another $16.85 million (with New York the worst offender). For the Powerball, those tax tallies for the $210.4 million cash prize would be $52.6 million and up to $18.6 million, respectively.

    Under current tax rules, a jackpot winner could expect to fall in the top bracket of 39.6 percent. They would also pay top rates for state and local income taxes, which, depending on where they live, could knock out up to another roughly 15 percent. But those state and local taxes are deductible on your federal return if you itemize, reducing your taxable income by an amount roughly equivalent to 39.6 percent of those state and local taxes paid.

    Under the new tax legislation's brackets, a winner with that kind of nine-figure income in 2018 would still end up in the top bracket, but with a slightly lower rate of 37 percent.

    The kicker: State and local income taxes paid would be capped at $10,000 as an itemized deduction. The loss of that deduction whittles a few million more off your take-home. (The luckiest winners will still be in those states that participate in that multistate lottery but do not have an income tax, or specifically do not tax lottery prizes.)

    Of course, there are myriad other elements of an individual's situation that can sway the final tax bill.

    "The rule of thumb is that you walk away with about a third of [the jackpot]," Susan Bradley, a certified financial planner and the founder of the Sudden Money Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, told CNBC earlier this year.

    In either year, winners may benefit from the tax bill's changes to estate taxes. The legislation doubles the estate tax exemption from $5.49 million per individual to almost $11 million.

