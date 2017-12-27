Car buyers: Now is the best time of year to score a deal

Consumers hunting for a new car have a few things working in their favor this week: End-of-year sales targets, unsold 2017 models and aggressive discounts.

"Automakers are really offering incentives to move all this metal," said Kelsey Mays, senior consumer affairs editor at Cars.com. "This is still a buyer's market because those incentives are so high."

The average dealer incentive was $4,302 as of mid-December, 2.7 percent above the previous record of $4,188 set in November, according to data from J.D. Power and LMC Automotive. In 17 of the last 18 months, incentives have averaged at least 10 percent of the manufacturer's suggested retail price, or MSRP.