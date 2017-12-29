These 36 companies live and die by Apple

Apple doesn't sell many products — you can probably count most of them on your hands and feet.

But it's hard to overstate the company's scale and power. As the most valuable franchise in the world, Apple own more U.S. Treasury securities than many major countries, was the fourth-largest purchaser of solar power in 2016 as measured by megawatts, is the top retailer per square foot and even had a 140-acre wetland built in Oregon, in part to cool an Apple data center.

Then there's the massive supply chain. Apple's products are so intricate and require so many outside contributions that 36 publicly traded companies count on the iPhone maker for at least 10 percent of their revenue, according to FactSet.

That's far more than the number of companies that rely on Google, Microsoft or Amazon, whose ecosystems have each been covered as part of a year-end CNBC series on tech giants and their growing dominance.

One of the biggest challenges of working with Apple is the high level of secrecy around its products. Not only does the company limit what suppliers can say about the relationship, but partners often don't know Apple's future plans for its phones, watches, computers and other devices. As a result, they can be blindsided by Apple's decision to go another route or to even build rival technology itself.

Apple has a long history of demanding high levels of customization in its hardware, giving suppliers little choice but to focus on iPhones.

Investors in Imagination Technologies, which counts on Apple for 45 percent of revenue, know this story all too well. The stock plunged as much as 71 percent in a single day after an announcement that Apple would stop using its graphics processors. (The company was acquired by a private equity firm a few months later).