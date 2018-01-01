Asian shares edge higher on the first trading day of the year

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had declared his country a nuclear power during his New Year's Day address on Monday, but also acknowledged that he was "open to dialogue" with the South, Reuters reported. Last week, South Korea seized a second vessels suspected of violating sanctions by smuggling oil to North Korea.

The positive sentiment was also seen in greater China markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent in the early going. Mainland markets saw moderate increases: The Shanghai Composite rose 0.36 percent and the Shenzhen Composite was higher by 0.32 percent.

Markets in Japan, New Zealand and Thailand are closed for holidays.

Equities in the region had run up significantly last year, with MSCI's broad index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan finishing the year with gains of more than 30 percent.

Wall Street closed slightly lower in the last trading session of 2017, with the Dow Jones industrial average declining 0.48 percent, or 118.29 points, to close at 24,719.22.

Still, major U.S. indexes recorded substantial gains for the year. The Dow Jones increased 25.2 percent last year and the benchmark S&P 500 rose 19.5 percent.

European markets were a similar story, with most indexes closing lower on Friday, but notching the largest annual gains since 2013 on average.

In currencies, the greenback was on the back foot against a basket of six currencies, with the dollar index trading at 92.183 at 9:13 a.m. HK/SIN. The index had notched its largest annual fall since 2003 on Friday.

Against the yen, the dollar traded at 112.69.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar extended gains made before the new year, with the currency last trading at $0.7815. The Aussie dollar has been supported by the weaker greenback as well as strong commodity prices.

On the energy front, oil prices were slightly softer after the prior sessions saw U.S. crude close above the $60 barrier for the first time since the middle of 2015.

Brent crude futures was off by 0.15 percent at $66.77 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.22 percent, but held above the $60 mark to trade at $60.29.

Meanwhile, Singapore's economy grew 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year and 2.8 percent compared to the last quarter, advance estimates from the government showed. Quarterly growth came in a touch below the 2.9 percent median estimate in a Reuters survey.