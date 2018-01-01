    ×

    Asian shares edge higher on the first trading day of the year

    • Asian indexes were slightly firmer in early trade as markets shrugged off the softer lead from Wall Street
    • The greenback remained on the back foot against a basket of currencies, recording its largest annual fall since 2003 on Friday
    • Oil prices slipped after U.S. crude settled above $60 for the first time since mid-2015 in the prior session
    • China Caixin manufacturing PMI incoming

    Asian indexes were slightly firmer in early trade for the first trading session of the new year as markets shrugged off the softer lead from Wall Street. Meanwhile, the dollar remained on the back foot after touching its lowest levels in three months.

    In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 pared early losses to trade 0.03 percent above the flat line. Gold producer stocks led gains on the broader index as the yellow metal held onto gains made last week. Kingsgate rose 3.75 percent and Newcrest added 1.36 percent. The telecommunications and utilities sub-indexes also saw moderate gains, rising 0.93 percent and 0.69 percent, respectively.

    Elsewhere, South Korean markets carved out slight gains despite geopolitical developments regarding North Korea in the past week. The benchmark Kospi index tacked on 0.08 percent as technology stocks traded mixed and automakers fell. Heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix were both flat, while Hyundai Motor declined 2.24 percent.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had declared his country a nuclear power during his New Year's Day address on Monday, but also acknowledged that he was "open to dialogue" with the South, Reuters reported. Last week, South Korea seized a second vessels suspected of violating sanctions by smuggling oil to North Korea.

    The positive sentiment was also seen in greater China markets. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.54 percent in the early going. Mainland markets saw moderate increases: The Shanghai Composite rose 0.36 percent and the Shenzhen Composite was higher by 0.32 percent.

    Markets in Japan, New Zealand and Thailand are closed for holidays.

    Equities in the region had run up significantly last year, with MSCI's broad index of shares in Asia Pacific excluding Japan finishing the year with gains of more than 30 percent.

    Wall Street closed slightly lower in the last trading session of 2017, with the Dow Jones industrial average declining 0.48 percent, or 118.29 points, to close at 24,719.22.

    Still, major U.S. indexes recorded substantial gains for the year. The Dow Jones increased 25.2 percent last year and the benchmark S&P 500 rose 19.5 percent.

    European markets were a similar story, with most indexes closing lower on Friday, but notching the largest annual gains since 2013 on average.

    In currencies, the greenback was on the back foot against a basket of six currencies, with the dollar index trading at 92.183 at 9:13 a.m. HK/SIN. The index had notched its largest annual fall since 2003 on Friday.

    Against the yen, the dollar traded at 112.69.

    Meanwhile, the Australian dollar extended gains made before the new year, with the currency last trading at $0.7815. The Aussie dollar has been supported by the weaker greenback as well as strong commodity prices.

    On the energy front, oil prices were slightly softer after the prior sessions saw U.S. crude close above the $60 barrier for the first time since the middle of 2015.

    Brent crude futures was off by 0.15 percent at $66.77 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 0.22 percent, but held above the $60 mark to trade at $60.29.

    Meanwhile, Singapore's economy grew 3.1 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year and 2.8 percent compared to the last quarter, advance estimates from the government showed. Quarterly growth came in a touch below the 2.9 percent median estimate in a Reuters survey.

    What's on tap

    China is likely to be in focus, with a survey focusing on manufacturing activity at smaller businesses due in the morning. The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) released last week had come in at 51.6 for the month of December, meeting analyst expectations, Reuters said.

    Here's the economic calendar for Tuesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 9:45 a.m.: China Caixin manufacturing PMI
    • 12:00 p.m.: Indonesia inflation

