    US Treasury yields higher on 2018’s first trading day

    • Four separate bills auctions are set to take place
    • Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data is due out

    U.S. government debt prices started the year lower on Tuesday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.430 percent at 5:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.777 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    U.S. markets finished last Friday's session — and ended 2017's last trading day — on a negative note, although the S&P 500 posted its best year since 2013. U.S. Treasury yields traded mostly lower on the last trading day of the year.

    Switching focus to the new year, with little economic news being released Tuesday, investors will be looking to geopolitics and news out of the auctions space.

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $48 billion in 13-week bills, $42 billion in 26-week bills and $50 billion in four-week bills. It will also auction $20 billion in 52-week bills.

    In data, manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) data is due out at 9:45 a.m. ET.

    Looking at markets overseas, Asian indexes closed mostly higher while trade in Europe came under pressure on its first day back after the holiday break. Markets worldwide are currently watching the geopolitical space, after news emerged that Iranian protesters had attacked police stations Monday, according to social media and news agency reports.

    Concerns remain regarding North Korea's relationship with the West, after the isolated state's leader Kim Jong-Un warned the U.S. that he had a "nuclear button" on his desk, ready for use if his country was threatened. The leader did, however, offer optimism to South Korea, saying during his New Year's address that he was open to dialogue with the country.

    Finally, investors will be keeping a close eye on market movements in the coming weeks to see if the positive momentum seen in 2017 is set to continue; in addition to pinpointing any trends that could be significant over the course of the next year.

    No major speeches by the Federal Reserve are set to take place during the day's session.

