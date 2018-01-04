Wall Street set for higher open as Dow nears 25,000

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all saw fresh record highs in yesterday's session. The S&P 500 closed above 2,700 for the first time, having its fourth positive session in five. The Dow was nearing 25,000. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) shares were lower in premarket after the electric carmaker released delivery numbers for the fourth quarter of 2017 that fell short of expectations. It will once again push back production targets on its highly-anticipated Model 3 sedan. (CNBC)

Ethereum, the third-largest cryptocurrency by market value, broke a fresh record high on Wednesday. The digital currency was seen moving close to the $1,000 mark. (CNBC)

The ADP national employment report is set to come out at 8:15 a.m. ET, followed by jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) data will then come out at 9:45 a.m., all before the all-important nonfarm payrolls data Friday. (CNBC)

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to deliver a keynote address at Meltzer's Contributions to Monetary Economics and Public Policy in Philadelphia later today. (CNBC)