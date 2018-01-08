Starting Jan. 22, some may need a passport for domestic air travel

In some states, a driver's license will no longer cut it for domestic travel as of Jan. 22, thanks to the REAL ID Act.
Steve Yonkers, the Department of Homeland Security's director of REAL ID, confirmed that as of that date, all adults boarding any federally regulated aircraft — including domestic flights — who don't have a REAL ID, or an "enhanced ID," will need to show an alternative form of identification (such as a passport, Global Entry card or other acceptable forms of ID) at security — unless they are a resident of a state that has been issued an extension.
This is the final phase of an Act passed by Congress in 2005, in the wake of 9/11, which aimed to raise the security standards for state-issued driver's licenses.