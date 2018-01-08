    ×

    Personal Finance

    Starting Jan. 22, some may need a passport for domestic air travel

    • Starting Jan. 22, for some, a driver's license will no longer suffice for domestic travel thanks to the REAL ID Act.
    • Here's what to know before you fly.
    Travel industry investment in customer technology important
    Why the whole airline industry is seeing growth, according to Travelport   

    In some states, a driver's license will no longer cut it for domestic travel as of Jan. 22, thanks to the REAL ID Act.

    Steve Yonkers, the Department of Homeland Security's director of REAL ID, confirmed that as of that date, all adults boarding any federally regulated aircraft — including domestic flights — who don't have a REAL ID, or an "enhanced ID," will need to show an alternative form of identification (such as a passport, Global Entry card or other acceptable forms of ID) at security — unless they are a resident of a state that has been issued an extension.

      This is the final phase of an Act passed by Congress in 2005, in the wake of 9/11, which aimed to raise the security standards for state-issued driver's licenses.

      "One of the goals is to prevent terrorists from boarding commercial aircraft," Yonkers said.

      All states are currently in the process of implementing REAL ID programs. Twenty-eight states and territories are already fully compliant and 26 have been granted extensions through Oct. 10, 2018. Just two territories, American Samoa and Northern Mariana Islands, are still under review for an extension, Yonkers said.

      Check whether your state is compliant or has an extension

      Homeland Security has been working closely with the TSA to make the transition painless, Yonkers said.

      Residents of a state that has transitioned to issuing REAL IDs have the option to go in and get a new, compliant license or use their passport when they fly. (If you go to the airport without proper ID, you may still be allowed to fly if the TSA can confirm your identity using a public database. If your identity cannot be verified, you will not be allowed through security.)

      Travelers with driver's licenses issued by a state that has been granted an extension will still be able to use their driver's licenses in the interim.

      But starting Oct. 1, 2020, every air traveler will need a REAL ID-compliant license, or another acceptable form of ID, for domestic air travel.

      More from Personal Finance:
      These are the best and worst airlines and airports for holiday travel
      'Vacation guilt' costs workers $66.4 billion in lost benefits
      These cities are best (and worst) for drivers

      Playing

      Share this video...

      ×

      Watch Next...