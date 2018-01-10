Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are solidly lower after the three major indices all posted all-time closing highs Tuesday. Gold is up near a 4-month high at $1,325 an ounce. Treasury bond yields are rising again this morning as bond king Bill Gross says the bond bear market is finally here.

-Global demand for air freight is at a 7-year high.

MOVING AMERICA

-Toyota and Mazda will announce today that they plan to build a $1.6 billion plant in Alabama.