Cramer shares 5 reasons why the retail sector is back in action, according to industry executives   

A day of speaking with the retail industry's top brass at the ICR's Conference in Orlando, Florida made CNBC's Jim Cramer realize that Wall Street might be discounting the sector's comeback.

"We're being way too cavalier about the return of retail, including mall-based retail and what it really means," the "Mad Money" host said on Thursday. "We just can't believe that any of these companies can really escape the clutches of the Death Star, Amazon."

After hearing that Kohl's delivered same-store sales of over 5 percent for the first time since 2001 and that Children's Place logged an 8.5 percent gain in holiday-season same-store sales, Cramer sensed that these were more than just positive blips on the retail radar screen.

Then, when Target and Nordstrom's earnings kicked into high gear and both companies raised their holiday sales forecasts, Cramer started to suspect a genuine turn in the group as a whole.

With that in mind, Cramer shared five factors that could be driving the retail sector back into Wall Street's good graces.