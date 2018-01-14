Lindholm has heard fears that kids could end up thinking of the assistants as real people and looking to them for things that they'd otherwise talk about with a parent. An amusing example of this can be seen in a short video by Brett Gaylor that documents his five-year-old's son's obsession with Google's voice commands.

While Google's Shah said that that video made him feel "warm and fuzzy" inside, some may see it as portending a slightly disturbing future. The idea that children could be taught so much by these new devices — especially when these assistants have so far proven that they often get information wrong — is a little scary. Meanwhile, studies have shown that young children see these assistants as "semi-animate" and some parents have complained that because you don't need "please" or "thank you" to control the devices, it encourages bad manners.

Plus, YouTube's struggles last year to keep disturbing content out of its children's feeds could make some parents wary of placing trust in kid settings.

Ultimately, though, as with any other technology, the onus is on the parent to instruct their child on etiquette, set limits and moderate usage.

"You should model them to kids not as a toy or a reward or a god-given right to have," says Michael Rich, director of the Center on Media and Child Health at Harvard University. "You say, 'This is a tool, this is what it does, here's how you use it, and here's how and when you don't use it.'"

Like the other experts CNBC talked to, Rich feels hopeful about the future of smart assistant technologies and how children will interact with them. His 11-year-old son recently bought one of Google's Home devices with his own money and Rich likes how the device can assist with random questions without always being in his son's clutches, like a smartphone. Still, he acknowledges that, unlike with smartphones, there haven't been any real studies yet to see what impacts these smart speakers could have on children.

"They haven't been out long enough yet — I think the jury's still out on them," concludes Dr. David Greenfield, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and founder of the Center for Internet and Technology Addiction, "But I do think the screened versions of them have potential to be addictive. So far, any internet based technology does appear to have addictive potential."