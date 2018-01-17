Asian shares track US gains as dollar pares some gains; China data ahead

Stock indexes in Asia on Thursday bounced back from declines in the last session, tracking substantial overnight gains on Wall Street. Investors also awaited a raft of China data, as well as interest rate decisions from South Korea's and Indonesia's central banks due later in the day.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.73 percent in early trade, with gains seen in most energy-related stocks and banking names. Of note, SoftBank Group was lower by 0.2 percent despite most technology plays notching gains.

Fast Retailing, another heavily-weighted constituent of the index, rose 1.05 percent as other retail names traded mixed.

The Nikkei 225 touched a 26-year high earlier this week and has risen more than 3 percent so far this year.