Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

-Stock futures are mixed after Wednesday's major rally and more all-time closing highs. We get weekly jobless claims and housing starts data this morning. China reported its GDP growth for 2017 was 6.9 percent. That was better than expected and better than 2016's number.

-Morgan Stanley shares are surging in the premarket after the bank reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue.

-The markets are still digesting Apple's announcement that it will use the new tax law to repatriate billions of dollars in overseas cash, build another major U.S. campus and contribute $350 billion to the economy.