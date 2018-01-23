If you're struggling to find ways of elevating openness and morale in the workplace, how about taking a leaf out of the book of one of the world's largest tech companies?

Ruth Porat, the chief financial officer of Alphabet, as well as its subsidiary Google, said there's one morale booster that the conglomerate does that she would urge "every company" to try out.

"There's one thing we do at Alphabet, at Google, that I would encourage every company in every industry to do and it's our all-company meeting — where everyone is encouraged to ask any question and they do," Porat said at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

Speaking at a CNBC-moderated panel entitled "In Technology We Trust?," Porat described how the tech giant employs a company voting board that allows colleagues to vote on questions and raise discussion on certain issues.

"Whatever is at the top of that leaderboard, we must answer," the CFO said.

"Relative to what I have seen in other places, it drives a level of transparency and openness in the company. It surfaces the types of problems which you don't want to get in a memo later published — that's festered for too long."