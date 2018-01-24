Here's how you can shore up your finances and lengthen your life expectancy at the same time: Follow your doctor's orders.

A recent report from HealthyCapital, a company that provides healthcare cost data, showed that properly managing a chronic illness could save you thousands a year before you retire.

As of 2012, about 117 million people — half of all adults in the U.S. — have at least one chronic condition, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Being sick costs money: 86 percent of the $2.7 trillion spent annually on healthcare comes from individuals with chronic and mental health conditions, the CDC found.

"The average person will not always take their medications; they don't follow the protocols," said Ron Mastrogiovanni, CEO of HealthyCapital. "These little things have an impact, and it could be thousands of dollars."

Here's how you can trim your medical bill by keeping your health in check.