Stocks set to open higher as Wall Street attempts to avoid first back-to-back losses of 2018

President Trump said he is willing and eager to be interviewed by Rober Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election. Trump also suggested his past comments have been misinterpreted. (NY Times)

Trump said undocumented young people in the U.S. shouldn't worry about being deported because Congress will strike a deal on DACA. He also said his plan would include a path to citizenship in 10 or 12 years. (CNBC)



* Budget talks progress, as Senate Dems drop Dreamer demand (Politico)

The federal deficit could rise by $154 billion over the next eight years if five states adopt measures to protect residents from the impact of the new tax law, a report shows. The law caps at $10,000 the amount of state and local taxes filers can deduct. (Bloomberg & CNBC)

North Korea called for unity with South Korea as its hockey players begin training for next month's Winter Olympics. The joint team will wear unity jerseys and march under a unified peninsula flag at the Games' opening ceremony. (Reuters)



* Seoul is 'going overboard' to accommodate North Korea, critics say (CNBC)

Hollywood executives have called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys this Sunday. The move is in support of the #MeToo movement as Hollywood has been rocked with several public allegations of sexual misconduct. (AP)



* David Copperfield accused of drugging, assaulting model when she was 17 (USA Today)

Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon has resigned after former MSU doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced up to 175 years for criminal sexual conduct. The abuse involved more than 100 girls and women over more than two decades. (ESPN)

Supermarket operator Kroger (KR) and China-based online commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) held early stage discussions about working together, according to sources, although the specifics could not be determined. (Reuters)

Billionaire investors Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway lost more than $700 million after airline stocks plunged on Wednesday. Buffett's firm is among the largest shareholders in the four biggest U.S. airlines. (CNBC)