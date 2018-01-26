Who said what at Davos 2018

President Donald Trump's speech was the most widely-anticipated moment at this year's event. It was the first time since Bill Clinton in 2000 that a sitting U.S. leader has joined the Davos elite.

He told the audience: "We cannot have free and open trade if some countries exploit the system at the expense of others."

Earlier in the week, Trump told CNBC that "the dollar is going to get stronger and stronger, and ultimately I want to see a strong dollar." A sharp weakening for the greenback on Wednesday was one of the main discussion topics at Davos, following comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.