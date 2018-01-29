Cramer Remix: Why Apple’s stock has been set up to fail   

On a down day for the major averages, CNBC's Jim Cramer said that investors should look at Monday's broad-based dip as an opportunity.

"If you've been waiting for a pullback to do some buying, this is your moment," the "Mad Money" host said. "This week we're going to run a gauntlet of important earnings reports, and while I think we can get through it OK, I bet there will be some damage. And you know what? That damage is [the] first chance for long-term investors to buy into weakness this year."

Cramer couldn't help but zoom in on the hustle and bustle around Apple ahead of its Thursday earnings report.

Bearish iPhone sales forecasts have plagued Apple's stock in the weeks leading up to the report, all but setting the stock up to "fail" on Thursday, Cramer said.

"I don't know what Apple will report. I don't know what it's going to say. I just don't want people to flee from this stock and then not be able to get back in when it turns out the new products have legs and the service revenue stream becomes huge," he said.

"When Apple goes down, it takes the stocks of all its suppliers with it," the "Mad Money" host added. "No need to buy those until you see the whites of Apple's eyes."