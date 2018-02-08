Stocks set to drop at the open on Wall Street after major market volatility

IN THE NEWS TODAY
Facing a midnight government shutdown deadline, Congress is set to vote today on a two-year budget deal that would include huge increases in military and domestic spending programs. President Donald Trump on Twitter praised the deal struck by bipartisan Senate leaders. (Washington Post & CNBC)
* Senate leaders' budget deal faces opposition in both parties (AP)
* Cramer: If Congress ups defense spending, these 3 stocks are primed for profit (CNBC)
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi staged a record-breaking, eight-hour speech yesterday. It was in an attempt to force a House vote on protections for young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, also called "Dreamers." (AP)
White House Chief of Staff John Kellly said he was "shocked" by abuse allegations against staff secretary Rob Porter. An official told Politico that Kelly and other White House officials were aware of the allegations weeks or even months before it was public.
* White House staffer Rob Porter resigns amid abuse allegations (USA Today)
North Korea has no plans of meeting U.S. officials at the Winter Olympics on Friday, according to state media. Vice President Mike Pence, who described North Korea as the world's most tyrannical regime, arrived in South Korea today. (Reuters)
* South Korean president to meet North Korean leader's sister (AP)
* South Korea says can discuss resuming tourism to the North when nuclear, other conditions met (Reuters)
The Trump administration secretly reached out to Iran last year to propose creating a direct channel to negotiate the release of prisoners on both sides, according to The Wall Street Journal. Iran apparently didn't respond and hasn't engaged with officials.
* Russians penetrated US voter systems, DHS cybersecurity chief tells NBC
About one in 10 car crashes are caused by drowsy drivers, which is higher than previously estimated, an AAA study showed. The study tracked more than 3,500 people for several months, using dashboard cameras and other equipment. (CNBC)
BlackRock (BLK) is reportedly raising around $10 billion to replicate the investment approach of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A). The new unit is apparently known within BlackRock as a "long-term private capital" vehicle. (WSJ)
Amazon (AMZN) announced it will begin delivering groceries from Whole Foods via its two-hour Prime Now delivery service. Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach will be the first to get the service before a bigger expansion later this year. (CNBC)
* Getting your product on shelves at Whole Foods just got harder (WSJ)
Tyler Winklevoss, one-half of the famous twins who founded the Gemini cryptocurrency exchange, hit back at the older generation of financiers who have criticized cryptocurrencies. He told CNBC that the older generation doesn't understand the future of money. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
21st Century Fox (FOXA) beat estimates by 4 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, with results helped by increases in cable and satellite revenue.
iRobot (IRBT) shares are under pressure after both earnings and its outlook fell below Street estimates. The maker of robotic vacuum cleaners did say it expects to surpass the $1 billion revenue mark this year for the first time.
Yelp (YELP) said it would operate at a loss for 2018, due to expenses related to marketing and increased investments in its restaurant reservations system.
Athenahealth (ATHN) named former General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt as its chairman. He replaces Jonathan Bush, who will continue to serve as CEO. Immelt assumes the role in the midst of a shakeup at the health-related software company, which began after activist investor Elliott Management took a stake in the company last year.
Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) forecast current quarter revenue below Street forecasts. It did report a profit for the holiday quarter thanks to a gain related to the new U.S. tax law.
WATERCOOLER
Philadelphia's first Super Bowl parade steps off today, capping a week for fans celebrating a NFL title that eluded them for decades. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots, 41-33, in Minneapolis on Sunday night. (AP)