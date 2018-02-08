Stocks set to drop at the open on Wall Street after major market volatility

U.S. stock futures were sharply lower this morning, but action so far has lacked the wide swings seen over the past week. Momentum is decidedly negative, however, with the Dow having lost all of a 381-point gain at session high yesterday and finishing lower. (CNBC)



* Market gives millennials crash course on volatility (NY Times)

* Investor Cooperman says he bought during the market sell-off (CNBC)

Twitter (TWTR) shares spiked 14 percent premarket after it reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The company said monthly active users grew 4 percent year over year and daily active users grew 12 percent. (CNBC)

This morning's earnings reports also include the latest numbers CVS Health (CVS), Philip Morris International (PM) and Yum Brands (YUM). Among those reporting after the bell today: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), AIG (AIG) and Nvidia (NVDA). (CNBC)

Tesla's (TSLA) stock was lower after it posted a narrower-than-expected loss in its quarterly earnings. Revenue was roughly in line with forecasts, and the automaker said it was sticking to recently revised production forecasts for its model three. (CNBC)

Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Kansas City Fed President Esther George are scheduled for public appearances. None of the four is a voting member of the FOMC for 2018. (CNBC)

Today's only economic report comes at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the Labor Department set to issue its weekly report on initial jobless claims. Claims are expected to rise by 1,000 for the week ending February 3 to a total of 231,000. (CNBC)