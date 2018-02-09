With the worst sell-off in months slowly abating, CNBC's Jim Cramer warned investors about what could spur more selling in the weeks ahead.

"We still need to worry about interest rates," the "Mad Money" host said. "If the yield on the 10-year [Treasury] keeps moving appreciably higher next week, it's going to trigger another round of selling in stocks, which is why you need to watch the 10-year like a hawk."

But even with interest rates and risky volatility trading vehicles wreaking havoc, Cramer was able to find a silver lining.

"What goes down can go up," he said. "Sure, the economy's booming, but if the bond supply can be absorbed and the raw costs and wages levels be tamed ... then what will happen? Well, the selling onslaught will stop and you'll wish you bought some stocks right here."