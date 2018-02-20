Dow futures are down triple digits, possibly halting recovery from recent correction

U.S stock futures were sharply lower this morning, but as we've seen in recent weeks, futures have been increasingly poor indicators of where the market might be at the close. The Dow and S&P 500 are riding six-day win streaks and each has recovered about two-thirds of its losses from the recent correction. (CNBC)



* Markets are about to experience a 'worrisome' thing investors haven't seen since 1946 (CNBC)

Three Dow components are in the headlines this morning, starting with Walmart (WMT), which reported Q4 earnings that missed expectations, sending shares more than 2 percent lower in pre-market trading. Its revenue and same-store sales were better than expected, however. (CNBC)



Home Depot (HD), whose stock was moving higher, reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped expectations, as more shoppers flocked to its stores and rung up bigger tickets. It also raised its quarterly dividend by 15.7 percent to $1.03 a share. (CNBC)



Apple's (AAPL) shares were under some pressure after a report said Samsung will slash output of OLED panels in response to weak demand and a cut in production of Apple's iPhone X. Japan's Nikkei news service said Samsung will produce about 25 million fewer panels. (Nikkei)

Rite Aid (RAD) stock soared 23 percent in the pre-market after grocery chain Albertsons said it plans buy the remainder of the company that isn't being sold to Walgreens (WBA). A combined Albertsons and Rite Aid would have revenues of $83 billion. (CNBC)



* Qualcomm set to raise its bid for NXP to $44 billion (WSJ)