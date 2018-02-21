Amazon closes up 1% after stock soars past $1,500 for the first time

Amazon shares hit a new all-time high on Wednesday, surpassing $1,500 for the first time.
The stock closed up about 1 percent at $1,482.92, after hitting $1,503.49 a share, the highest level since the e-commerce company's initial public offering in 1997, according to FactSet.
Amazon has built more support from Wall Street after this week's lackluster earnings from rival Walmart. The stock's tear — it's up about 73 percent over the past year— leaves Amazon deadlocked with Microsoft as the third-largest American public company.