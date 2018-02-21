Amazon closes up 1% after stock soars past $1,500 for the first time

Using its lead in industries like retail and cloud computing, Amazon has invested in new areas, like healthcare. That move also made headlines this week. CNBC reported that Amazon quietly launched an exclusive line of over-the-counter health products. And Albertson's Tuesday agreement to buy Rite Aidcould improve the combined companies' chances to compete against Amazon, which also owns grocer Whole Foods.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has personally reaped the rewards of Amazon's success. Between when the market opened and the day's high, the world's richest person added more than $1.4 billion in value to his Amazon holdings.

But Bezos has long insisted that he's not interested in daily stock moves. Since the IPO in 1997, the company's credo has been to "make investment decisions in light of long-term market leadership considerations rather than short-term profitability considerations short-term Wall Street reactions."