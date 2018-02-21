High-performing workers say they need more peace and quiet 11:21 AM ET Thu, 16 March 2017 | 00:50

A little white lie never hurt anyone, right?

From that "doctor's appointment" to checking Facebook when you should be working, employees disguise a number of deceptions from 9 to 5.

SimplyHired polled 1,000 employed Americans about what they keep hidden from their bosses, what lies they've heard coworkers tell and which offenses they feel most guilty about.

Popular half-truths included whether they had ever cried at work, fallen asleep at their desk, had an interoffice relationship or picked up a side job on the sly.

Here's a look at what else employees are hiding: