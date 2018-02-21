    ×

    Personal Finance

    Here’s what employees lie about the most

    • SimplyHired polled 1,000 employed Americans about what they keep hidden from their bosses, what lies they've heard coworkers tell and which offenses they feel guilty about.
    • Here's what employees are hiding.
    High-performing workers say they need more peace and quiet
    High-performing workers say they need more peace and quiet   

    A little white lie never hurt anyone, right?

    From that "doctor's appointment" to checking Facebook when you should be working, employees disguise a number of deceptions from 9 to 5.

    SimplyHired polled 1,000 employed Americans about what they keep hidden from their bosses, what lies they've heard coworkers tell and which offenses they feel most guilty about.

    Popular half-truths included whether they had ever cried at work, fallen asleep at their desk, had an interoffice relationship or picked up a side job on the sly.

    Here's a look at what else employees are hiding:

    More from Personal Finance:
    How to keep from going broke from your friend's side hustle
    4 tips for improving happiness with your job
    Now is a great time to land a new job. Here's how

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...