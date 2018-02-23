The Dow is set to open up triple digits, but it may not be enough to erase weekly loss

Futures were higher this morning, but the major averages remain on track for their third weekly loss in four weeks. The Dow and S&P 500 are sitting about 6 percent below their all-time highs of Jan. 26, while the Nasdaq is about 4 percent shy of its record high. (CNBC)

General Mills (GIS) announced it's moving into the pet food business with a deal to buy Blue Buffalo Pet Products (BUFF) for roughly $8 billion in cash, sending the pet food maker's stock 17 percent higher in premarket. CNBC first reported the news, citing sources.

Snap (SNAP) stock was still under pressure this morning after reality TV star Kylie Jenner tweeted that she no longer uses the Snapchat app following its redesign. The tweet sent shares plunging, and wiped $1.7 billion off Snap's market cap. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports today, but investors will be firmly focused on the Fed and potential interest rate moves. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's written testimony on the U.S. economic outlook will be released at 11 a.m. ET, ahead of his appearance before Congress next week.



Fed officials take center stage at the Monetary Policy Forum's annual conference in New York, where Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, New York Fed President William Dudley, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, and Kansas City Fed President Esther George will speak. Mester is a voting member of the FOMC for 2018, while Dudley is always a voting member.