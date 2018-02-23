Samsung Galaxy S9, 5G and A.I.: What to expect from the biggest mobile show on earth

Artificial intelligence (AI) was one of 2017's biggest technology buzzwords and it continues to be talked about by companies this year.
Telecom firms will be discussing how AI is being used to enhance their networks, while mobile players will be talking about how the technology is being used in their devices. For example, last year Huawei launched the Mate 10 Pro, a smartphone with its own Kirin 970 AI chip.
But analysts warned that many companies will be marketing their products as AI, without actually using any of the technology. For example, a company might claim that a feature is powered by AI when in reality its software is based on a rigid computer algorithm.
"We believe that AI is going to be a fundamental element of all devices and services in the future, the way in which it is being marketed right now feels reckless," Wood said.
"From the perspective of consumers, they are not going to buy AI. They are going to buy products which use AI and deliver a fantastic experience."