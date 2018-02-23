Samsung Galaxy S9, 5G and A.I.: What to expect from the biggest mobile show on earth

What to expect from the biggest mobile show on earth 2 Hours Ago | 02:55

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is the biggest mobile event in the world, and often sees electronics giants like Samsung, Sony and Huawei launch their latest devices.

Over 100,000 people attended the show in Barcelona, Spain in 2017 and this year's event is expected to be even bigger when it kicks off Monday.

The following themes are expected to be big at the conference.