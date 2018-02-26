Buffett will tell you which is better, Taco Bell or Chipotle, when they start serving burgers

Why Warren Buffett doesn't eat at Taco Bell or Chipotle 16 Mins Ago | 00:53

Billionaire Warren Buffett may be able to afford the finer things, but his taste in food is quite simple.

During an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday, Buffett said he frequents KFC, McDonald's, Burger King and occasionally Wendy's.

Buffett is known for his love of fast food. In HBO's documentary, "Becoming Warren Buffett," he admitted that he eats at McDonald's every day for breakfast and it never costs him more than $3.17.

Berkshire also holds a stake in Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, valued at more than $500 million.

Buffett also has a close partnership with 3G, the Brazilian investment company that owns Restaurant Brands, and Berkshire helped the company buy Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons several years ago.

But there's one fast food category you won't find Buffett dining at: Mexican. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway doesn't go to Taco Bell or Chipotle Mexican Grill.

"When they start serving hamburgers, I'll give you an opinion. ... I'm for whichever one serves Coca-Cola."

Buffett holds a more than 9 percent stake in the Coca-Cola company, with a holding value of more than $17 billion.

He is known to drink at least five 12-ounce servings of Coca-Cola beverages a day. His favorite soft drink from the brand? Cherry Coke.

