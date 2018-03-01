Wall Street begins March after the Dow breaks its longest monthly win streak in nearly 60 years

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, after the Dow tanked more than 380 points on the last trading day of February. Markets were tumultuous during last month, with the Dow and S&P 500 both breaking 10-month win streaks, their longest since 1959. The Nasdaq posted a monthly loss for the first time in eight months. (CNBC)

New Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this morning appears on Capitol Hill for a second time, with traders and investors seeing if he's going to change his perceived hawkish tone, which sent the Dow about 300 points lower and U.S. Treasury yields higher on Tuesday. (CNBC)

It's the busiest morning of the week for economic numbers, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET with the release of initial jobless claims, personal income, and consumer spending. Two reports are out at 10:30 a.m., with the release of the ISM manufacturing index and January construction spending. (CNBC)

Major retailers are prominent on this morning's earnings calendar, with Best Buy (BBY) beating estimates on profits and revenue and raising its full-year outlook. The stock was surging about 4 percent in the premarket. Kohl's (KSS) also best on the top and bottom lines, supporting the stock. Gap (GPS) and Nordstrom (JWN) are out after the bell. (CNBC)