Top VC deals: Amazon buys Ring, while Spotify and Dropbox prepare to go public

Softbank Vision Fund led a $535 million round of funding for DoorDash, the food delivery start-up that's taking on Grubhub, Uber EATS and Square-owned Caviar. SoftBank was joined by Sequoia Capital, an earlier DoorDash backer, and Singapore's GIC. The deal values DoorDash at about $1.4 billion.

Alibaba led a $150 million investment in the Indian food delivery startup Zomato this week, Reuters reported. The company offers restaurant search and food delivery in 24 countries.

India's answer to Spotify, Gaana, raised $115 million from Tencent and Times Internet. The company told CNBC it would use the money to develop a paid subscription product, and add "personalization" features to its streaming music service via machine learning and artificial intelligence.