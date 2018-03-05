Apple could launch a cheaper MacBook Air this year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his accurate insights into the technology firm's future products.

The analyst, from KGI Securities, said that a new 13-inch version of Apple's thin laptop could be released in the second quarter of 2018.

"We expect Apple to roll out the new MacBook Air with a lower price tag in 2Q18. We forecast total shipments of MacBook models will grow 10-15 percent year-on-year in 2018 (versus 0-5 percent year-on-year decline for the Notebook industry), up from 15.5-16 million units in 2017," Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note obtained by the MacRumors website on Saturday.

Kuo did not provide any further details about the product.

The current 13-inch MacBook Air model starts at $999. Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) usually takes place around June, which could mean the updated MacBook Air will be launched there.

Kuo's note mirrored a report from DigiTimes in January that also suggested an entry-level MacBook would be on the cards later this year.

The analyst has said in previous notes that he expects Apple to launch new AirPods in the second half of 2018 and three new iPhones this year.