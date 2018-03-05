    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasury yields fall ahead of auction news, data

    U.S. government debt prices were higher on Monday.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.844 percent at 5:20 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.122 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Investors across global markets remain on edge this week after a surprise announcement came from the U.S. administration last Thursday. President Donald Trump stated that the U.S. would be imposing new tariffs on aluminum and steel.

    The news was met with criticism from a number of leaders and put investors on edge, as the announcement sparked fears of a trade war. On Saturday, Trump also threatened to hit car exports from the European Union with a retaliatory tax.

    Another concern set to dwell on investors' minds is that of higher interest rates. Last week, newly-appointed chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, delivered two speeches to Congress, where he discussed monetary policy and the state of the U.S. economy.

    One of his remarks that shook up markets was that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates three or more times during the course of 2018.

    On Monday, Fed Governor Randal Quarles is expected to be in Washington, D.C., where he is set to deliver remarks at the Institute of International Bankers annual Washington conference.

    Meantime in data, a services purchasing managers' index is due out at 9:45 .m. ET, following by the non-manufacturing ISM report on business, due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury will auction $51 billion in 13-week bills and $45 billion in 26-week bills. The size of a four-week bills auction, due to take place Tuesday, will also be announced.

    Markets remain on edge overseas, with Asia closing lower as Chinese leaders headed into an annual parliament meeting.

    While in Europe, politics dominated following news that early projections in Italy indicated that no party was emerging with a clear majority in the election that took place Sunday.

