Here's what the National Economic Council director does — and what that means for Larry Kudlow

President Donald Trump's new top economic advisor could end up in the spotlight a lot more than most of his predecessors in the role.
Trump has appointed longtime CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow as the director of the National Economic Council. Kudlow replaces Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs executive who resigned last weekshortly after Trump announced a tariff plan on steel and aluminum imports.
Kudlow, who has spent more than two decades as a television pundit, served in President Ronald Reagan's administration in the 1980s. Kudlow has also already supported Trump's political ambitions extensively. He was early to endorse Trump's presidential campaign during the Republican primary in 2016 and served as an informal advisor.