Here's what the National Economic Council director does — and what that means for Larry Kudlow

The council boasts a handful of high-ranking Cabinet members, including the secretaries of state, commerce and labor. Kudlow's official title is actually "assistant to the president for economic policy" — though it's usually shortened to "director." According to an official description of the job, the NEC director "works in conjunction with these officials to coordinate and implement the President's economic policy objectives."

Every White House administration, from Clinton through Trump, has seen more than one NEC assistant come and go. Clinton and President Barack Obama both had three; President George W. Bush had four.

In that sense, Trump is keeping very much in line with executive precedent. But there's at least one way in which Kudlow could represent a major inflection point in the traditional role of the second NEC director: power.