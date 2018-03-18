Asian shares trade mixed as markets await Fed meeting

Ahead, markets will focus on the two-day Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting later in the week. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates and investors are keen on getting more clarity on the number of rate hikes expected this year.

"It is not a bold forecast to argue that there will be a hawkish undertone from the meeting," Michelle Meyer, U.S. economist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, said in a report.

"However, our more nuanced view is that while the Fed will take steps in the hawkish direction, they will be baby steps rather than moving in leaps and bounds."

Stocks stateside edged slightly higher on Friday, but still recorded a loss last week. The Dow and S&P 500 declined 1.5 percent and 1.2 percent on the week, respectively.

Meanwhile, U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected in a preliminary reading for the month, touching its highest levels since 2004.

Elsewhere, European markets finished stronger on Friday, with the pan-European STOXX 600 closing up 0.22 percent and the FTSE 100 edging up 0.34 percent.

Of note, Chinese President Xi Jinping was re-elected unanimously to the post over the weekend by the country's mostly rubber-stamp legislature. Wang Qishan, the former anti-corruption chief and an ally of Xi's, was named vice president.

Meanwhile, economist Yi Gang was nominated to take over the helm at the People's Bank of China from current governor Zhou Xiaochuan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Companies expected to announce results later in the day include Shenzhen Expressway and Hong Kong-listed China Literature.