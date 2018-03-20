The Federal Open Market Committee meeting at the Federal Reserve, the first for new Fed chair Jerome Powell, was Cramer's opportunity No. 1.

Cramer argued that Powell has to say that the economy is strong, but not too strong — just healthy enough to create a lot of jobs.

He also said the new Fed chair should avoid any questions about President Donald Trump except to thank the corporate tax overhaul for sparking growth.

"Then, Powell has to defend the rate hike," Cramer said. "He can say he sees incipient inflation — not more than that, please, but enough to remind us that we need to get interest rates back to more normal levels."

The "Mad Money" host also wanted to hear from Powell that the increasingly digital economy, fueled by the likes of Amazon, would contain any over-inflation that could occur.

"In other words, Powell needs to justify the rate hike as a preemptive strike against the kind of inflation that could come with a fast-growing economy, even as it hasn't really come yet," Cramer said. "He can't be tone-deaf to the dangers of lockstep rate hikes, but if he wants to, he can tentatively commit to three and the market will love it."