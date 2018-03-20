‘The Crown’ director Philippa Lowthorpe: A male-heavy movie industry leads to abuses of power

The only female director of the Netflix hit show "The Crown" said that a movie industry dominated by men leads to abuses of power.

Philippa Lowthorpe, who directed episodes five and six of the royal series, told an audience at the Advertising Week Europe conference in London that more women directors would help redress the power balance.

"We need many more women directors, we really do, as has been highlighted by the #MeToo and Time's Up movements in the last few months, the culture of a male-heavy film industry is not healthy and it leads to imbalances of power and abuses of power. We need more women directors," she said Monday at an event organized by Bauer Media Group and networking organization Women in Advertising and Communications London (WACL).

When asked why there are so few women directors, she had no answer. "I don't know. In the last 15 years I think only 14 percent of films have been directed by women and if you look back further it's even less."