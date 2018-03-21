US stocks are taking a pause as Wall Street awaits word from Fed's Jerome Powell

The suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bombings in Texas has been killed following a confrontation with Austin's Police SWAT team, police said this morning. Police warned to stay vigilant, suggesting there could be other suspect packages. (CNBC)

The White House is reportedly planning to announce a plan to hit China with tariffs and other trade restrictions, but it's unclear whether it will unveil specific regulatory measures. The administration is seeking to target goods that are "meaningful to China." (Politico)

President Donald Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday to congratulate him on his re-election, The New York Times reported. The president reportedly did not bring up Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election or other issues.

A New York state judge denied President Trump's request to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a former "Apprentice" contest who claims he sexually groped her. Summer Zervos claimed Trump defamed her by branding her a liar after she went public. (CNBC)

Lawmakers are working to finalize a massive federal spending bill to finance the government through September and prevent a government shutdown before funding runs out late Friday, even as an approaching winter storm threatened to snarl Washington. (Reuters)



Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights as an early spring nor'easter threatens to dump more than a foot of snow and bring high winds to parts of the Northeast. The storm today will be the fourth nor'easter this month to affect the region. (CNBC & Weather Channel)

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake has begged President Trump not to fire Robert Mueller, the special counsel in charge of the Russia probe. The Arizona Republican also warned that impeachment is "our only constitutional remedy" if he does. (CNBC)

Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski won the nationally watched congressional primary in Illinois against businesswoman Marie Newman, according to the Associated Press. Newman said she would not concede until all the votes were counted.

Insurers are racing to develop coverage for driverless cars as federal investigators examine a pedestrian fatality involving a self-driving Uber vehicle. Car insurers bring in more than $200 billion in premiums a year, but some say that intake could evaporate in coming decades. (WSJ)



* Former Uber CEO has a new gig leading a real-estate start-up (Recode)

Lt. Col. Ralph Peters chose not to renew his contract with Fox News as a contributor. In an email to his colleagues, the former Army veteran said he was "ashamed" of working at the network and that it was a "propaganda machine." (Variety)