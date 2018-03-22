European markets seen lower amid central bank action; Enel and Ted Baker to report

European stocks are set to open lower on Thursday as central banks take center stage.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 8 points at 7,022; the DAX is expected to start off by 33 points at 12,272; and the CAC 40 is set to open off by 10 points at 5,226; according to IG calls.

In the Asian session, trade proved choppy after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the first rate hike of 2018. The central bank announced Wednesday a 25 basis points hike putting the new benchmark funds at a target of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. At the same time, the Fed said that it is likely that there will be two other rate increases this year and raised the prospects of two more hikes in 2019. The Federal Reserve also increased its growth forecasts for this year and the next.

The greenback was slightly lower against a basket of currencies on Thursday morning after posting its largest fall in two months on the Fed's remarks. Markets had anticipated a more hawkish tone from the central bank.