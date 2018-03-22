    ×

    Markets

    European markets seen lower amid central bank action; Enel and Ted Baker to report

    • President Donald Trump is set to announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday.
    • The greenback was slightly lower against a basket of currencies on Thursday morning.
    • Investors will monitor a meeting of the Bank of England.

    European stocks are set to open lower on Thursday as central banks take center stage.

    The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 8 points at 7,022; the DAX is expected to start off by 33 points at 12,272; and the CAC 40 is set to open off by 10 points at 5,226; according to IG calls.

    In the Asian session, trade proved choppy after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the first rate hike of 2018. The central bank announced Wednesday a 25 basis points hike putting the new benchmark funds at a target of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. At the same time, the Fed said that it is likely that there will be two other rate increases this year and raised the prospects of two more hikes in 2019. The Federal Reserve also increased its growth forecasts for this year and the next.

    The greenback was slightly lower against a basket of currencies on Thursday morning after posting its largest fall in two months on the Fed's remarks. Markets had anticipated a more hawkish tone from the central bank.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is set to announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday.

    Back in Europe, investors will monitor a meeting of the Bank of England. Expectations are that Governor Mark Carney will continue the keep the bank on a path to a rate increase in May.

    In terms of earnings, Groupe Bollore, HeidelbergCement, Enel, Co-operative Bank and Ted Baker are set to report their latest numbers.

    Meanwhile, European leaders will be gathering in Brussels for a two-day summit where they are set to condemn Russia for a nerve agent attack in the U.K. and confirm a 21-month transition period before the U.K. departs completely from the rest of the EU.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HEI
    ---
    BOL
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    FTSE
    ---